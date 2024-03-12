News & Insights

US Markets
BLK

BlackRock cuts Polymetal stake to 4%

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

March 12, 2024 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by Anastasia Lyrchikova for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) - U.S. fund manager BlackRock reduced its stake in gold miner Polymetal to 4.01% from 7.44% this month, Polymetal said on Tuesday.

BlackRock sold at $3.80 per share, netting about $62 million, it said.

Polymetal shares were down 1.4% to $3.68 on Tuesday on the Astana International Exchange where they moved after the company's Russian business came under Western sanctions.

Polymetal sold its Russian assets to a Siberian gold miner this month.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; writing by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.