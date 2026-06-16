BlackRock Cuts Jobs Again Amid Growth and Efficiency Push

BlackRock BLK is moving ahead with another targeted workforce reduction, signaling a shift toward a more continuous approach to organizational restructuring. Per a Bloomberg report, citing people with knowledge of the matter, the world's largest asset manager is cutting just under 1% of its global workforce, affecting roughly 200 employees across multiple business divisions.

BLK’s Workforce Optimization Strategy

Unlike large-scale layoffs that often accompany economic downturns, BlackRock has characterized the latest reductions as part of routine business management. Regular evaluations of staffing needs are essential to ensuring resources remain aligned with client demands and strategic priorities.



The latest cuts are spread across investment, technology and operations teams, highlighting a broad-based review rather than a pullback from any single business area.



Positions within the firm's private financing segment are also being impacted despite BlackRock's recent push to strengthen its presence in private markets.

BlackRock Balances Expansion With Efficiency

The workforce reductions come as BLK continues to integrate major acquisitions completed in recent years. One notable transaction was its $12-billion acquisition of HPS Investment Partners, which significantly expanded the firm's private credit capabilities and reinforced its ambition in alternative investments.



As BlackRock grows through acquisitions and broadens its product offerings, management appears focused on ensuring that staffing levels evolve alongside changing business needs.



The latest job reductions suggest that the firm is prioritizing operational efficiency while continuing to invest in areas viewed as critical for long-term growth.

BLK's Previous Workforce Reduction Efforts

This is not the first time BlackRock has taken steps to streamline its workforce. After largely avoiding broad layoffs during the pandemic years, the company resumed headcount reductions in 2023.



The asset manager has conducted multiple rounds of job cuts over the past 18 months, including two separate reductions of approximately 1% of staff in 2025.

Our View on BlackRock

The recurring but measured nature of these workforce reduction actions reflects that the company is focused on maintaining cost discipline while navigating an evolving asset management landscape. Because of a rise in employee compensation expenses, along with the company’s inorganic expansion efforts, its total expenses have witnessed a CAGR of 10.3% over the last five years (ended 2025).



Thus, as BLK continues expanding into private markets and technology-driven investment solutions, workforce adjustments may remain a regular feature of its operating strategy.



Thanks to its solid assets under management (AUM) balance, product diversification efforts and active equity business focus, the company remains well-positioned for top-line growth.



Over the last five years (2020-2025), AUM witnessed a CAGR of 10.1%. The company’s total revenues (on a GAAP basis) saw a CAGR of 8.4%. The uptrend for both metrics continued in the first quarter of 2026.

BLK’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past three months, BlackRock shares have gained 7.4% compared with the industry’s 10.3% growth.



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Currently, BLK carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Job Cuts by Other Finance Firms

BLK’s latest workforce reduction comes amid a broader wave of cost and efficiency measures across the financial sector.



So far this year, several major institutions have announced staff reductions, including Morgan Stanley MS and Goldman Sachs GS.



Morgan Stanley cut roughly 2,500 roles or about 3% of its global workforce. The layoffs were announced in early March 2026 and extended across MS’ major business segments.



Conversely, Goldman Sachs continued its annual performance-based workforce review process.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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