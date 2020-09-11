BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.084 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that BTZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.03, the dividend yield is 7.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTZ was $14.03, representing a -5.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.91 and a 53.84% increase over the 52 week low of $9.12.

