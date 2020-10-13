BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.084 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that BTZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.97, the dividend yield is 7.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTZ was $13.97, representing a -6.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.91 and a 53.18% increase over the 52 week low of $9.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

