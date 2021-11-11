BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.084 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that BTZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.2, the dividend yield is 6.63%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTZ was $15.2, representing a -4.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.95 and a 8.8% increase over the 52 week low of $13.97.

BTZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the btz Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BTZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BTZ as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an decrease of -2.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BTZ at 2.93%.

