BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.084 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that BTZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.92, the dividend yield is 6.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTZ was $14.92, representing a -1.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.18 and a 17.76% increase over the 52 week low of $12.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

