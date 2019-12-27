BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.084 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BTZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BTZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.83, the dividend yield is 7.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BTZ was $13.83, representing a -0.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.91 and a 24.59% increase over the 52 week low of $11.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BTZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BTZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BTZ as a top-10 holding:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PCEF with an increase of 3.85% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BTZ at 2.29%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.