BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) Declares $0.08 Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($1.01 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.30%, the lowest has been 5.82%, and the highest has been 10.68%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.17 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTZ is 0.26%, an increase of 40.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.38% to 36,707K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 5,208K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,775K shares, representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTZ by 8.22% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,289K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTZ by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,285K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,179K shares, representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTZ by 3.68% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 1,313K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,866K shares, representing a decrease of 42.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTZ by 43.07% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 1,201K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,165K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTZ by 2.27% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust, BTZ, is a taxable closed-end Trust. BTZ commenced operations in December 2006 with the investment objective of seeking current income, current gains and capital appreciation. On September 4, 2009, BTZs Board of Trustees announced changes to certain non-fundamental policies of the Trust. Reflecting these changes, the Trust, under normal market conditions, will invest at least 80% its total assets in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities. The Trust is formerly known as BlackRock Preferred & Equity Advantage Trust.

