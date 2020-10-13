Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.078 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HYT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that HYT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.19, the dividend yield is 8.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HYT was $11.19, representing a -4.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.73 and a 78.75% increase over the 52 week low of $6.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HYT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

