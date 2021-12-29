Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.078 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2022. Shareholders who purchased HYT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that HYT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.2, the dividend yield is 7.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HYT was $12.2, representing a -3.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.69 and a 10.91% increase over the 52 week low of $11.

HYT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and NIO Inc. (NIO).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the hyt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

