Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.078 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased HYT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that HYT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.33, the dividend yield is 8.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HYT was $11.33, representing a -0.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.38 and a 25.05% increase over the 52 week low of $9.06.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the HYT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to HYT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have HYT as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY)

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PCEF with an increase of 3.85% over the last 100 days. YYY has the highest percent weighting of HYT at 4.46%.

