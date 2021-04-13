Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (HYT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.078 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased HYT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 17th quarter that HYT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.88, the dividend yield is 7.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of HYT was $11.88, representing a -0.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.98 and a 34.85% increase over the 52 week low of $8.81.

