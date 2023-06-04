BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund (HYT) Declares $0.08 Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.93 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.82%, the lowest has been 7.38%, and the highest has been 14.08%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.81 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 186 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 3.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYT is 0.17%, a decrease of 17.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.90% to 39,873K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 5,378K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,982K shares, representing a decrease of 29.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYT by 25.50% over the last quarter.

Bramshill Investments holds 4,349K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,385K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYT by 0.85% over the last quarter.

McGowan Group Asset Management holds 3,203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,166K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HYT by 0.59% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund holds 2,189K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,925K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares, representing a decrease of 23.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYT by 13.30% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc.’s (HYT) (the 'Trust') primary investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income. The Trust’s secondary investment objective is to provide shareholders with capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in domestic and foreign high yield securities, including high yield bonds (commonly referred to as 'junk' bonds), corporate loans, convertible debt securities and preferred securities which are below investment grade quality. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

