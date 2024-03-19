News & Insights

BlackRock Cornering Expanding SMA Offerings

March 19, 2024 — 07:10 am EDT

BlackRock Cornering Expanding SMA Offerings

BlackRock (BLK) has unveiled plans to acquire SpiderRock, a prominent provider of technological solutions tailored for financial institutions. This acquisition is set to bolster BlackRock's Aladdin platform, a key player in the world of separately managed accounts (SMAs). 

 

By integrating SpiderRock's state-of-the-art technology into Aladdin, BlackRock aims to enhance its SMA capabilities, particularly in risk management and trading strategies. According to Cerulli Associates, SMAs are projected to see their assets under management surge to $4 trillion by 2026 from $2.7 trillion, driven primarily by heightened client demand for personalized portfolios offering tax advantages. This strategic move underscores BlackRock's commitment to leveraging advanced analytics within the management sector, enabling clients to optimize operations and mitigate risks more effectively. 

 

Through this acquisition, BlackRock is poised to pioneer innovative SMA solutions, driving efficiency and productivity across operations and meeting the demand for tax optimization. This development signals a significant step forward in BlackRock's journey toward becoming a leader in SMA, offering tailored solutions to address the evolving needs of investors and wealth managers worldwide.

Finsum: SMAs are fighting atop the industry with model portfolios to be the customized solution. 

