Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.068 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BHK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that BHK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.6, the dividend yield is 5.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHK was $15.6, representing a -3.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.23 and a 36.36% increase over the 52 week low of $11.44.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

