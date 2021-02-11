Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BHK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.29% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHK was $16.38, representing a -1.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.59 and a 43.18% increase over the 52 week low of $11.44.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

