Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BHK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that BHK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.4, the dividend yield is 5.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHK was $16.4, representing a -5.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.36 and a 9.55% increase over the 52 week low of $14.97.

BHK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bhk Dividend History page.

