Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BHK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BHK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.63, the dividend yield is 5.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHK was $15.63, representing a -5.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.59 and a 13.67% increase over the 52 week low of $13.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.