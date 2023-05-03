BlackRock Core Bond Trust (BHK) Declares $0.07 Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.07 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.24%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.97%, the lowest has been 4.95%, and the highest has been 9.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.11 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.04 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 110 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Core Bond Trust. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHK is 0.14%, a decrease of 0.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.06% to 14,338K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,257K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 942K shares, representing an increase of 25.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHK by 29.73% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 1,015K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares, representing a decrease of 9.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHK by 7.78% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,001K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,007K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHK by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 742K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing an increase of 21.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHK by 26.55% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 648K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 639K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHK by 6.54% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s (BHK) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 75% of its assets in bonds that are investment grade quality at the time of investment. The Trust’s investments will include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

