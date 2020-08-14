US Markets
BLK

BlackRock consortium sole bidder for section of Mexico's Mayan Train

Contributor
Noe Torres Reuters
Published

A consortium that includes U.S. investment group BlackRock Inc was the sole bidder for a section of one of the Mexican president's flagship infrastructure projects, the so-called "Mayan Train," the tourism authority said on Thursday evening.

MEXICO CITY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A consortium that includes U.S. investment group BlackRock Inc BLK.N was the sole bidder for a section of one of the Mexican president's flagship infrastructure projects, the so-called "Mayan Train," the tourism authority said on Thursday evening.

The 1,470-km (910-mile) project is designed to link tourist hot spots and spur development on the Yucatan Peninsula. The cost of the project is estimated at about $7 billion.

Mexico's National Fund for Tourism Promotion (Fonatur) said in a statement that the Greenfield SPV VIII proposal, a consortium with BlackRock Mexico Infraestructura II and other companies, was the only bidder for the 121-km (75-mile) "section 5" that runs from Cancun to Tulum in Quintana Roo state.

Fonatur will announce the winner of the contract on Aug. 31.

(Reporting by Noe Torres; writing by Anthony Esposito; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((anthony.esposito@tr.com; +5255 5282 7140;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular