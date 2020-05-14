US Markets
BLK

Blackrock CEO says govts will need to launch jobs programs after COVID-19

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

BlackRock Inc CEO Larry Fink on Thursday said governments around the world will need to launch jobs programs after the COVID-19 pandemic, as many jobs now being eliminated will have a difficult time being restored.

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N CEO Larry Fink on Thursday said governments around the world will need to launch jobs programs after the COVID-19 pandemic, as many jobs now being eliminated will have a difficult time being restored.

Fink, in a live stream presentation hosted by Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA, mentioned potential stimulus in areas such as infrastructure, but said that investments by the private sector may help implement these programs.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular