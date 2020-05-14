Blackrock CEO says govts will need to launch jobs programs after COVID-19

SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N CEO Larry Fink on Thursday said governments around the world will need to launch jobs programs after the COVID-19 pandemic, as many jobs now being eliminated will have a difficult time being restored.

Fink, in a live stream presentation hosted by Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA, mentioned potential stimulus in areas such as infrastructure, but said that investments by the private sector may help implement these programs.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chris Reese)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.