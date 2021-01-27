BlackRock CEO says bullish on outlook for green investment

US Markets
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Yousef Saba Reuters
Larry Fink, chief executive of the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock, said he was bullish about long-term investment with a focus on climate change.

"Overall, I think because of the great needs of investing for climate change, and because of the pools of the savings and the great need for long-duration assets, I would say the fundamentals going forward into 2021 and beyond are pretty favourable for long-term investors."

He was speaking remotely at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Yousef Saba, writing by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Jason Neely)

