BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Is Demanding Crypto Regulations. Here's What It Means for Investors.

Key Points

Some of the world's biggest asset managers are hoping to tokenize their holdings for easier management.

A couple of regulatory and legal barriers are stopping them.

Those barriers are now more likely to come down than to remain.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, the head of the world's largest asset manager, has spent the last 18 months telling anyone who'll listen that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) needs to give the green light for the tokenization of practically everything. Tokenization is the process of representing ownership of assets, such as bonds and stocks, as digital tokens on a blockchain.

He first made the case to CNBC's Squawk Box at Davos, Switzerland, in January 2025 and hasn't let up since, pushing it in annual letters to shareholders, earnings calls, and even op-eds.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

What was once on Fink's wish list is now in the process of being delivered. Here's what that means for investors in leading cryptocurrencies.

The regulatory plumbing is finally getting installed

BlackRock's ambitions in the crypto sector are constrained until Congress and the SEC create a clear framework for tokenized securities.

That framework looks like it's on track to arrive soon. The Clarity Act, a bill dividing digital asset oversight between the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), passed the House in July 2025. An important compromise between senators regarding stablecoin yield was supposedly reached in early May, potentially clearing the path for a Senate markup and increasing the odds of it being signed into law.

And as if on cue, on May 3, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) filed with the SEC to trade tokenized versions of eligible equities and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) alongside their traditional counterparts under a pilot program. Nasdaq secured approval for a similar framework in March.

Meanwhile, the total of tradeable tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) in the crypto sector has surged to roughly $30.9 billion, up from about $9.9 billion a year ago. So capital is moving, exchanges are positioning themselves, and regulations look to be on track to shift.

Which chains stand to capture the spoils

If tokenization gets fully approved by the SEC and it scales up to become a major theme in the financial industry, the chains where assets are issued and traded will likely capture enormous value.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is the incumbent, handling about 56% of tokenized real-world asset settlements and serving as BlackRock's initial chain for its tokenized money market fund. Its deep ecosystem of tools shaping the future of cryptocurrency gives asset issuers flexible infrastructure, and its $165.6 billion in stablecoin capital will make it the obvious first choice for institutional players.

For its part, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been gaining ground as an institutional settlement layer, especially for tokenized stocks, and BlackRock is active on the chain as well.

Other chains might benefit too, but for the moment, Ethereum and Solana are the most obviously exposed to upside. Consider buying them if you want to pick up some growth from the trend toward tokenization.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

Before you buy stock in Ethereum, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Ethereum wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $475,926!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,296,608!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 8, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends BlackRock, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool recommends Nasdaq. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.