US Markets
BLK

BlackRock CEO Fink backs 'bad bank' for hydrocarbon assets to fuel green drive

Contributor
Simon Jessop Reuters
Published

BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink said on Tuesday he backed the idea of energy companies spinning off some of their assets into a 'bad bank' structure, using the proceeds to rapidly expand their green energy initiatives.

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - BlackRock BLK.N Chief Executive Larry Fink said on Tuesday he backed the idea of energy companies spinning off some of their assets into a 'bad bank' structure, using the proceeds to rapidly expand their green energy initiatives.

Fink, whose company is the largest asset manager in the world with around $10 trillion, said he wanted the world to "embrace this concept of 'good bank, bad bank'".

Under the plan, hydrocarbon companies would spin off a portion of their hydrocarbon businesses into a "declining trust", and commit 100% of the proceeds into green energy.

"We need to create these types of vehicles like we've done during the financial crisis with banks, we need to create new vehicles, new thought processes," he told the Green Horizon Summit, held alongside the COP26 climate talks in Scotland.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by William James)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular