BlackRock CEO Fink backs 'bad bank' for hydrocarbon assets to fuel green drive

GLASGOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - BlackRock BLK.N Chief Executive Larry Fink said on Tuesday he backed the idea of energy companies spinning off some of their assets into a 'bad bank' structure, using the proceeds to rapidly expand their green energy initiatives.

Fink, whose company is the largest asset manager in the world with around $10 trillion, said he wanted the world to "embrace this concept of 'good bank, bad bank'".

Under the plan, hydrocarbon companies would spin off a portion of their hydrocarbon businesses into a "declining trust", and commit 100% of the proceeds into green energy.

"We need to create these types of vehicles like we've done during the financial crisis with banks, we need to create new vehicles, new thought processes," he told the Green Horizon Summit, held alongside the COP26 climate talks in Scotland.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by William James)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.