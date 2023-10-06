BlackRock Capital Investment (FRA:8BK) Price Target Increased by 31.41% to 3.93

The average one-year price target for BlackRock Capital Investment (FRA:8BK) has been revised to 3.93 / share. This is an increase of 31.41% from the prior estimate of 2.99 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.89 to a high of 4.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.61% from the latest reported closing price of 3.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Capital Investment. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8BK is 0.06%, an increase of 8.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.92% to 13,377K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 4,231K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,264K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8BK by 65.04% over the last quarter.

Telemus Capital holds 1,555K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares, representing a decrease of 26.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8BK by 28.10% over the last quarter.

Transcend Wealth Collective holds 931K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8BK by 7.55% over the last quarter.

Condor Capital Management holds 702K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8BK by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 523K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8BK by 18.46% over the last quarter.

