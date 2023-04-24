BlackRock Capital Investment (FRA:8BK) Price Target Decreased by 29.18% to 2.76

The average one-year price target for BlackRock Capital Investment (FRA:8BK) has been revised to 2.76 / share. This is an decrease of 29.18% from the prior estimate of 3.89 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.73 to a high of 2.84 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.20% from the latest reported closing price of 3.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Capital Investment. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 8BK is 0.07%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.54% to 14,852K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 4,389K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,710K shares, representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8BK by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Telemus Capital holds 1,970K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8BK by 90,173.39% over the last quarter.

Transcend Wealth Collective holds 875K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing an increase of 13.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8BK by 76.03% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 617K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 72.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 8BK by 142.26% over the last quarter.

Condor Capital Management holds 565K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares, representing an increase of 15.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 8BK by 99.88% over the last quarter.

