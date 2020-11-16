BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 17, 2020

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BKCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BKCC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.88, the dividend yield is 13.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKCC was $2.88, representing a -44.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.20 and a 95.92% increase over the 52 week low of $1.47.

BKCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKCC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.