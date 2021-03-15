BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 16, 2021

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BKCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BKCC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKCC was $3.55, representing a -1.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.59 and a 141.5% increase over the 52 week low of $1.47.

BKCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.51. Zacks Investment Research reports BKCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -44.9%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKCC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.