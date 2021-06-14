BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 15, 2021

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 07, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BKCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BKCC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.37, the dividend yield is 9.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKCC was $4.37, representing a -2.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.46 and a 90% increase over the 52 week low of $2.30.

BKCC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX). BKCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.45. Zacks Investment Research reports BKCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -48.98%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BKCC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BKCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BKCC as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (BKCC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 19.53% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BKCC at 3.01%.

