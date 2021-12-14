BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BKCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BKCC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.34, the dividend yield is 9.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKCC was $4.34, representing a -2.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.47 and a 67.5% increase over the 52 week low of $2.59.

BKCC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). BKCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.87. Zacks Investment Research reports BKCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -44.9%, compared to an industry average of 3.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bkcc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BKCC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BKCC as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 2.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BKCC at 2.76%.

