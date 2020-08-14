BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BKCC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -28.57% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.08, the dividend yield is 12.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BKCC was $3.08, representing a -43.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.41 and a 109.52% increase over the 52 week low of $1.47.

BKCC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports BKCC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.17%, compared to an industry average of -16.1%.

