BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Price Target Increased by 23.08% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an increase of 23.08% from the prior estimate of 3.32 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.60% from the latest reported closing price of 3.44 / share.

BlackRock Capital Investment Declares $0.10 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 15, 2023 will receive the payment on October 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $3.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.44%, the lowest has been 9.09%, and the highest has been 31.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.00 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.27 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Capital Investment. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 9.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKCC is 0.06%, an increase of 7.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 13,377K shares. The put/call ratio of BKCC is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 4,231K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,264K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKCC by 65.04% over the last quarter.

Telemus Capital holds 1,555K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,970K shares, representing a decrease of 26.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKCC by 28.10% over the last quarter.

Transcend Wealth Collective holds 931K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares, representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKCC by 7.55% over the last quarter.

Condor Capital Management holds 702K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares, representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKCC by 3.76% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 523K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 498K shares, representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKCC by 18.46% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Capital Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the form of senior and junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.

