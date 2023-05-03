BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC) Declares $0.10 Dividend

BlackRock Capital Investment said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.16 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.64%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.46%, the lowest has been 9.09%, and the highest has been 31.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.98 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.06 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Capital Investment. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKCC is 0.07%, a decrease of 12.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.74% to 14,923K shares. The put/call ratio of BKCC is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.29% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for BlackRock Capital Investment is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.29% from its latest reported closing price of 3.16.

The projected annual revenue for BlackRock Capital Investment is 74MM, an increase of 27.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 4,389K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,710K shares, representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKCC by 5.44% over the last quarter.

Telemus Capital holds 1,970K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares, representing a decrease of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKCC by 90,173.39% over the last quarter.

Transcend Wealth Collective holds 875K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing an increase of 13.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKCC by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 617K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 72.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKCC by 142.26% over the last quarter.

Condor Capital Management holds 565K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares, representing an increase of 15.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKCC by 99.88% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Capital Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company that provides debt and equity capital to middle-market companies. The Company's investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the form of senior and junior secured and unsecured debt securities and loans, each of which may include an equity component.

