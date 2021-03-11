Blackrock Capital and Income Strategies Fund Inc (CII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Blackrock Capital and Income Strategies Fund Inc (CII) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.087 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that CII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.03, the dividend yield is 5.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CII was $19.03, representing a 0.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.94 and a 99.06% increase over the 52 week low of $9.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CII Dividend History page.

