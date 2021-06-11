Blackrock Capital and Income Strategies Fund Inc (CII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Blackrock Capital and Income Strategies Fund Inc (CII) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.087 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that CII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.75, the dividend yield is 5.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CII was $20.75, representing a -0.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.80 and a 46.75% increase over the 52 week low of $14.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.