Blackrock Capital and Income Strategies Fund Inc (CII) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Blackrock Capital and Income Strategies Fund Inc (CII) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.087 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CII prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that CII has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.28, the dividend yield is 6.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CII was $15.28, representing a -14.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.86 and a 59.83% increase over the 52 week low of $9.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CII Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

