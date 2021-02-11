BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.104 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BCAT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.7, the dividend yield is 5.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCAT was $23.7, representing a -1.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $24 and a 22.8% increase over the 52 week low of $19.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCAT Dividend History page.

