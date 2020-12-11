BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.104 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BCAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.68, the dividend yield is .46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCAT was $22.68, representing a -3.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.47 and a 17.51% increase over the 52 week low of $19.30.

