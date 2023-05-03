BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT) Declares $0.13 Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.13 per share ($1.53 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.67%, the lowest has been 6.59%, and the highest has been 11.30%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.50 (n=122).

The current dividend yield is 0.95 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 14.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCAT is 0.76%, an increase of 35.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.23% to 35,775K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 5,425K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,177K shares, representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCAT by 7.23% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 4,226K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,126K shares, representing an increase of 73.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCAT by 358.90% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund holds 1,618K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,296K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,641K shares, representing a decrease of 26.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAT by 31.47% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,172K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares, representing a decrease of 37.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAT by 99.93% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s (BCAT) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities. At any given time, however, the Trust may emphasize either debt securities or equity securities. The Trust utilizes an option writing (selling) strategy in an effort to generate current gains from options premiums and to enhance the Trust’s risk-adjusted returns.

