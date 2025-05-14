BlackRock Canada Announces May 2025 Cash Distributions for iShares ETFs

BlackRock Canada announces May 2025 cash distributions for various iShares ETFs, detailing amounts and payment dates.

Quiver AI Summary

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited has announced the cash distributions for May 2025 for several iShares ETFs listed on the TSX and Cboe Canada, which pay monthly. Unitholders of record for most ETFs will receive distributions on May 30, 2025, while those holding the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF will receive theirs on June 5, 2025. The press release details specific cash distribution amounts for various funds, such as $0.272 for the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and $0.273 for the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF, with several others listed as well. The announcement also mentions pending estimates for cash distributions of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, expected to be finalized shortly. BlackRock emphasizes its commitment to improving financial well-being and highlights its extensive experience and asset management capabilities within the iShares ETF platform.

Full Release



TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the May 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis, as well as iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) and iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB). Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF, with exception of XRB, on



May 22, 2025



will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on



May 30, 2025



. Unitholders of record of XRB on



June 2, 2025



will receive cash distributions on



June 5, 2025



.





Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:











Fund Name









Fund Ticker









Cash Distribution Per Unit











iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF





CBH





$0.049









iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF





CBO





$0.051









iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF





CDZ





$0.128









iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF





CEW





$0.066









iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF





CLF





$0.032









iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF





CLG





$0.037









iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF





CPD





$0.058









iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





CUD





$0.102









iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF





CVD





$0.072









iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





CYH





$0.078









iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF





FIE





$0.040









iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF





XAGG





$0.105









iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF



(1)







XAGG.U





$0.076









iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XAGH





$0.096









iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF





XBB





$0.079









iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF





XCB





$0.069









iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF





XCBG





$0.120









iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF





XCBU





$0.122









iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF



(1)







XCBU.U





$0.088









iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF





XDG





$0.074









iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF



(1)







XDG.U





$0.044









iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XDGH





$0.057









iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF





XDIV





$0.115









iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF





XDU





$0.064









iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF



(1)







XDU.U





$0.046









iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XDUH





$0.055









iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF





XDV





$0.108









iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XEB





$0.059









iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF





XEI





$0.136









iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF





XFLB





$0.112









iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF





XFLI





$0.189









iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF



(1)







XFLI.U





$0.136









iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XFLX





$0.183









iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF





XFN





$0.169









iShares Floating Rate Index ETF





XFR





$0.051









iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF





XGB





$0.050









iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XGGB





$0.041









iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF





XHB





$0.075









iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XHD





$0.077









iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF





XHU





$0.074









iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XHY





$0.085









iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XIG





$0.075









iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XIGS





$0.106









iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF





XIU





$0.272









iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF





XLB





$0.062









iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XPF





$0.065









iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF





XQB





$0.053









iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF





XRB





$0.273









iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF





XRE





$0.062









iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF





XSAB





$0.048









iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF





XSB





$0.072









iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF





XSC





$0.056









iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF





XSE





$0.052









iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF





XSH





$0.061









iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF





XSHG





$0.120









iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF





XSHU





$0.137









iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF



(1)







XSHU.U





$0.099









iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF





XSI





$0.062









iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF





XSTB





$0.048









iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XSTH





$0.175









iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF





XSTP





$0.211









iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF



(1)







XSTP.U





$0.152









iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XTLH





$0.113









iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF





XTLT





$0.131









iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF



(1)







XTLT.U





$0.102









iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF





XTR





$0.040









iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF





XUT





$0.110











(1





)



Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U









Estimated May Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF









The May cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are



estimated



to be as follows:











Fund Name









Fund Ticker









Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit











iShares Premium Money Market ETF





CMR





$0.101













BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about



May 21, 2025



, which will provide the



final



amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.









May Reinvested Distributions for the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF































Fund Name









Fund Ticker









Reinvested Distribution Per Unit











iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF





XRB





$0.31014













The distributions are for the reinvested distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds, and do not include ongoing semi-annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.





Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at





http://www.blackrock.com/ca





.







About BlackRock







BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit





www.blackrock.com/corporate





| Twitter:





@BlackRockCA











About iShares ETFs







iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1500+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.





iShares



®



ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.







Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.







Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.





MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.



