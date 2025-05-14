Stocks
BLK

BlackRock Canada Announces May 2025 Cash Distributions for iShares ETFs

May 14, 2025 — 05:10 am EDT

BlackRock Canada announces May 2025 cash distributions for various iShares ETFs, detailing amounts and payment dates.

Quiver AI Summary

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited has announced the cash distributions for May 2025 for several iShares ETFs listed on the TSX and Cboe Canada, which pay monthly. Unitholders of record for most ETFs will receive distributions on May 30, 2025, while those holding the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF will receive theirs on June 5, 2025. The press release details specific cash distribution amounts for various funds, such as $0.272 for the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and $0.273 for the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF, with several others listed as well. The announcement also mentions pending estimates for cash distributions of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, expected to be finalized shortly. BlackRock emphasizes its commitment to improving financial well-being and highlights its extensive experience and asset management capabilities within the iShares ETF platform.

Potential Positives

  • BlackRock Canada announced cash distributions for a wide range of iShares ETFs, providing investors with predictable income streams.
  • The cash distribution amounts indicate strong performance and ongoing profitability of the iShares ETFs, demonstrating the attractiveness of the funds to current and potential investors.
  • This press release reinforces BlackRock's commitment to transparency and communication with investors regarding fund performance.
  • The announcement reflects BlackRock's significant asset management capabilities, with over US$4.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025.

Potential Negatives

  • Cash distributions are relatively low across multiple ETFs, which may indicate weaker performance or lower investor returns.
  • Assurance of "guaranteed" funds is absent, reflecting potential risk and uncertainty in investment outcomes.
  • The press release underscores the complexity of the offerings, which could overwhelm or confuse potential investors.

FAQ

What are the May 2025 cash distributions for iShares ETFs?

BlackRock Canada announced specific cash distributions for various iShares ETFs payable monthly in May 2025. Details vary by ETF.

When will XRB unitholders receive their cash distributions?

Unitholders of the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB) will receive cash distributions on June 5, 2025.

How much is the cash distribution per unit for XIU?

The cash distribution per unit for the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) is $0.272.

Where can I find more information about iShares ETFs?

More information about iShares Funds can be found at BlackRock's website: http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

What is the estimated distribution for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF?

The estimated cash distribution per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR) is $0.101.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$BLK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BLK stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BLK Insider Trading Activity

$BLK insiders have traded $BLK stock on the open market 50 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 50 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LAURENCE FINK (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 65,185 shares for an estimated $65,561,344.
  • ROBERT L. GOLDSTEIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 54,000 shares for an estimated $56,485,636.
  • MARK WIEDMAN (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 36,190 shares for an estimated $37,851,104.
  • J. RICHARD KUSHEL (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,430 shares for an estimated $32,063,608.
  • CHRISTOPHER J. MEADE (General Counsel and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $18,824,988.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $BLK stock to their portfolio, and 1,544 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 13,308,201 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,642,369,927
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 9,629,693 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,871,494,591
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 5,983,583 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,133,830,769
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 5,258,248 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,390,282,607
  • TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD removed 5,092,825 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,220,705,835
  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 4,702,362 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,820,438,309
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 4,607,764 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,723,464,954

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BLK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLK in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/16/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
  • Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/03/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BLK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLK forecast page.

$BLK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1175.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1175.0 on 01/16/2025
  • Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $1160.0 on 01/13/2025
  • Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $1180.0 on 12/03/2024

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the May 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis, as well as iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) and iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB). Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF, with exception of XRB, on

May 22, 2025

will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on

May 30, 2025

. Unitholders of record of XRB on

June 2, 2025

will receive cash distributions on

June 5, 2025

.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

























































































































































































































































































































































Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Cash Distribution Per Unit

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
$0.049

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
$0.051

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
$0.128

iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
$0.066

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
$0.032

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
$0.037

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
$0.058

iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
$0.102

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
$0.072

iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
$0.078

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
$0.040

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XAGG
$0.105

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF

(1)
XAGG.U
$0.076

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XAGH
$0.096

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
$0.079

iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
$0.069

iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBG
$0.120

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBU
$0.122

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

(1)
XCBU.U
$0.088

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
$0.074

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF

(1)
XDG.U
$0.044

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
$0.057

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
$0.115

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
$0.064

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF

(1)
XDU.U
$0.046

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
$0.055

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
$0.108

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
$0.059

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
$0.136

iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF
XFLB
$0.112

iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF
XFLI
$0.189

iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF

(1)
XFLI.U
$0.136

iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFLX
$0.183

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
$0.169

iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
$0.051

iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
$0.050

iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
$0.041

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
$0.075

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
$0.077

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
$0.074

iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
$0.085

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
$0.075

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIGS
$0.106

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
XIU
$0.272

iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
$0.062

iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
$0.065

iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
$0.053

iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF
XRB
$0.273

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
$0.062

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
$0.048

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
$0.072

iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
$0.056

iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
$0.052

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
$0.061

iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHG
$0.120

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHU
$0.137

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

(1)
XSHU.U
$0.099

iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
$0.062

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
$0.048

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSTH
$0.175

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
XSTP
$0.211

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF

(1)
XSTP.U
$0.152

iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XTLH
$0.113

iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
XTLT
$0.131

iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF

(1)
XTLT.U
$0.102

iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
$0.040

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
$0.110



Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U





Estimated May Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF




The May cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are

estimated

to be as follows:















Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit

iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
$0.101




BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about

May 21, 2025

, which will provide the

final

amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.





May Reinvested Distributions for the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF
























Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Reinvested Distribution Per Unit

iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF
XRB
$0.31014




The distributions are for the reinvested distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds, and do not include ongoing semi-annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.



Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at


http://www.blackrock.com/ca


.




About BlackRock



BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit


www.blackrock.com/corporate


| Twitter:


@BlackRockCA





About iShares ETFs



iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1500+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.



iShares

®

ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.




Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.



Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.



MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.






