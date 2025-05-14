BlackRock Canada Announces May 2025 Cash Distributions for iShares ETFs

BlackRock Canada announces May 2025 cash distributions for various iShares ETFs, detailing amounts and payment dates.
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited has announced the cash distributions for May 2025 for several iShares ETFs listed on the TSX and Cboe Canada, which pay monthly. Unitholders of record for most ETFs will receive distributions on May 30, 2025, while those holding the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF will receive theirs on June 5, 2025. The press release details specific cash distribution amounts for various funds, such as $0.272 for the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and $0.273 for the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF, with several others listed as well. The announcement also mentions pending estimates for cash distributions of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, expected to be finalized shortly.
- BlackRock Canada announced cash distributions for a wide range of iShares ETFs, providing investors with predictable income streams.
- The cash distribution amounts indicate strong performance and ongoing profitability of the iShares ETFs, demonstrating the attractiveness of the funds to current and potential investors.
- This press release reinforces BlackRock's commitment to transparency and communication with investors regarding fund performance.
- The announcement reflects BlackRock's significant asset management capabilities, with over US$4.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025.
- Cash distributions are relatively low across multiple ETFs, which may indicate weaker performance or lower investor returns.
- Assurance of "guaranteed" funds is absent, reflecting potential risk and uncertainty in investment outcomes.
- The press release underscores the complexity of the offerings, which could overwhelm or confuse potential investors.
What are the May 2025 cash distributions for iShares ETFs?
BlackRock Canada announced specific cash distributions for various iShares ETFs payable monthly in May 2025. Details vary by ETF.
When will XRB unitholders receive their cash distributions?
Unitholders of the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB) will receive cash distributions on June 5, 2025.
How much is the cash distribution per unit for XIU?
The cash distribution per unit for the iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) is $0.272.
Where can I find more information about iShares ETFs?
More information about iShares Funds can be found at BlackRock's website: http://www.blackrock.com/ca.
What is the estimated distribution for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF?
The estimated cash distribution per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF (CMR) is $0.101.
TORONTO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the May 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis, as well as iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU) and iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF (XRB). Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF, with exception of XRB, on
May 22, 2025
will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on
May 30, 2025
. Unitholders of record of XRB on
June 2, 2025
will receive cash distributions on
June 5, 2025
.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
$0.049
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
$0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
$0.128
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
$0.066
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
$0.032
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
$0.037
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
$0.058
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
$0.102
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
$0.072
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
$0.078
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
$0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XAGG
$0.105
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
(1)
XAGG.U
$0.076
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XAGH
$0.096
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
$0.079
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
$0.069
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBG
$0.120
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBU
$0.122
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
(1)
XCBU.U
$0.088
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
$0.074
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
(1)
XDG.U
$0.044
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
$0.057
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
$0.115
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
$0.064
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
(1)
XDU.U
$0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
$0.055
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
$0.108
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
$0.059
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
$0.136
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF
XFLB
$0.112
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF
XFLI
$0.189
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF
(1)
XFLI.U
$0.136
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFLX
$0.183
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
$0.169
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
$0.051
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
$0.050
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
$0.041
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
$0.075
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
$0.077
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
$0.074
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
$0.085
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
$0.075
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIGS
$0.106
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
XIU
$0.272
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
$0.062
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
$0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
$0.053
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF
XRB
$0.273
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
$0.062
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
$0.048
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
$0.072
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
$0.056
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
$0.052
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
$0.061
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHG
$0.120
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHU
$0.137
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
(1)
XSHU.U
$0.099
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
$0.062
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
$0.048
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSTH
$0.175
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
XSTP
$0.211
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
(1)
XSTP.U
$0.152
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XTLH
$0.113
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
XTLT
$0.131
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
(1)
XTLT.U
$0.102
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
$0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
$0.110
(1
)
Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U
Estimated May Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF
The May cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are
estimated
to be as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
$0.101
BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about
May 21, 2025
, which will provide the
final
amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.
May Reinvested Distributions for the iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Reinvested Distribution Per Unit
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF
XRB
$0.31014
The distributions are for the reinvested distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds, and do not include ongoing semi-annual cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at
http://www.blackrock.com/ca
.
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit
www.blackrock.com/corporate
| Twitter:
@BlackRockCA
About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1500+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
iShares
®
ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.
MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.
