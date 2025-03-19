BlackRock Canada announces March 2025 cash distributions for iShares ETFs, payable on March 31, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited has announced the cash distributions for March 2025 for its iShares ETFs listed on the TSX and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on March 26, 2025, will receive these distributions on March 31, 2025. The press release provides detailed "per unit" distribution amounts for various iShares ETFs, including funds focused on Canadian corporate bonds, dividends, global real estate, infrastructure, and various ESG investments. It also mentions an estimated distribution amount for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, with final figures to be released on March 25, 2025. BlackRock aims to support financial well-being through its investment offerings and notes its extensive experience in managing ETFs. More information on the iShares funds is available on BlackRock's website.

Potential Positives

BlackRock Canada announced cash distributions for numerous iShares ETFs, providing a clear signal of ongoing financial performance and returns for unitholders.

The projected distribution amounts reflect a diverse range of ETFs, showcasing BlackRock's extensive product lineup and its ability to cater to various investor needs.

This announcement reinforces BlackRock's position as a leading provider in the ETF market with over US$4.2 trillion in assets under management, indicating strong investor confidence.

The planned issuance of a follow-up press release to confirm final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF demonstrates transparency and continued communication with investors.

Potential Negatives

Cash distributions may be perceived as low for some iShares ETFs, potentially affecting investor sentiment and attractiveness of the funds.

The lack of specific performance metrics or comparisons to past distributions may raise concerns among investors regarding the funds' overall performance.

Potential dependency on market conditions for future distributions, which might lead to uncertainty for investors seeking consistent income.

FAQ

What are the March 2025 cash distributions for iShares ETFs?

The March 2025 cash distributions vary by ETF, with amounts detailed in the announcement for each fund.

When will unitholders receive their distributions?

Unitholders of record on March 26, 2025, will receive distributions payable on March 31, 2025.

Where can I find details on iShares fund distributions?

Distribution details can be found on BlackRock's website at www.blackrock.com/ca.

How are the ETF distributions calculated?

Distributions are calculated on a "per unit" basis, with specific amounts listed for each iShares ETF.

What is BlackRock's purpose?

BlackRock aims to enhance financial well-being by providing accessible investment options to help people build savings.

$BLK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BLK stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 12/19 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/18.

on 12/19 and 1 sale worth up to on 02/18. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.

on 01/17. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$BLK Insider Trading Activity

$BLK insiders have traded $BLK stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT L. GOLDSTEIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 54,000 shares for an estimated $56,485,636 .

. LAURENCE FINK (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,700 shares for an estimated $50,441,710 .

. MARK WIEDMAN (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 36,190 shares for an estimated $37,851,104 .

. J. RICHARD KUSHEL (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,430 shares for an estimated $21,234,593 .

. CHRISTOPHER J. MEADE (General Counsel and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $18,824,988.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$BLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $BLK stock to their portfolio, and 1,956 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BLK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BLK in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/03/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BLK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BLK forecast page.

$BLK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BLK recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $BLK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1175.0 on 01/16/2025

on 01/16/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $1160.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $1180.0 on 12/03/2024

on 12/03/2024 Chris Allen from Citigroup set a target price of $1150.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1245.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Brian Bedell from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $1105.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $1118.0 on 10/11/2024

Full Release



TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada, which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on



March 26, 2025



, will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on



March 31, 2025



.





Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:











Fund Name













Fund





Ticker









Cash





Distribution





Per Unit











iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF





CBH





$0.049









iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF





CBO





$0.051









iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF





CDZ





$0.112









iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF





CEW





$0.059









iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF





CGR





$0.158









iShares International Fundamental Index ETF





CIE





$0.077









iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF





CIF





$0.238









iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF





CLF





$0.032









iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF





CLG





$0.037









iShares US Fundamental Index ETF





CLU





$0.173









iShares US Fundamental Index ETF





CLU.C





$0.222









iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF





CPD





$0.058









iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF





CRQ





$0.181









iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





CUD





$0.079









iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF





CVD





$0.071









iShares Global Water Index ETF





CWW





$0.069









iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





CYH





$0.080









iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF





FIE





$0.040









iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio





GBAL





$0.219









iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio





GCNS





$0.229









iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio





GEQT





$0.166









iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio





GGRO





$0.193









iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF





XAGG





$0.105









iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF



(





1)







XAGG.U





$0.061









iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XAGH





$0.091









iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio





XBAL





$0.153









iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF





XBB





$0.079









iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF





XCB





$0.069









iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF





XCBG





$0.119









iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF





XCBU





$0.121









iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF



(





1)







XCBU.U





$0.076









iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF





XCG





$0.071









iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio





XCNS





$0.135









iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF





XCS





$0.119









iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF





XCSR





$0.442









iShares Canadian Value Index ETF





XCV





$0.373









iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF





XDG





$0.061









iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF



(





1)







XDG.U





$0.042









iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XDGH





$0.060









iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF





XDIV





$0.115









iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF





XDU





$0.064









iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF



(





1)







XDU.U





$0.044









iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XDUH





$0.059









iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF





XDV





$0.114









iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XEB





$0.057









iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF





XEG





$0.133









iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF





XEI





$0.111









iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF





XEN





$0.219









iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio





XEQT





$0.090









iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF





XESG





$0.189









iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF





XFLB





$0.111









iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF





XFLI





$0.194









iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF



(





1)







XFLI.U





$0.135









iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XFLX





$0.180









iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF





XFN





$0.140









iShares Floating Rate Index ETF





XFR





$0.063









iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF





XGB





$0.049









iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XGGB





$0.040









iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio





XGRO





$0.111









iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF





XHB





$0.073









iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XHD





$0.083









iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF





XHU





$0.080









iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XHY





$0.084









iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF





XIC





$0.273









iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XIG





$0.070









iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XIGS





$0.122









iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio





XINC





$0.133









iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF





XLB





$0.062









iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF





XMA





$0.043









iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF





XMD





$0.169









iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XMS





$0.102









iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF





XMTM





$0.070









iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF





XMU





$0.242









iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF



(





1)







XMU.U





$0.168









iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF





XMV





$0.298









iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XPF





$0.071









iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF





XQB





$0.053









iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF





XQLT





$0.058









iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF





XRE





$0.065









iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF





XSAB





$0.047









iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF





XSB





$0.071









iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF





XSC





$0.057









iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF





XSE





$0.052









iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF





XSH





$0.060









iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF





XSHG





$0.119









iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF





XSHU





$0.127









iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF



(





1)







XSHU.U





$0.080









iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF





XSI





$0.061









iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF





XST





$0.130









iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF





XSTB





$0.047









iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XSTH





$0.037









iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF





XSTP





$0.042









iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF



(





1)







XSTP.U





$0.029









iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF





XSUS





$0.088









iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XTLH





$0.117









iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF





XTLT





$0.125









iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF



(





1)







XTLT.U





$0.087









iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF





XTR





$0.040









iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XUH





$0.108









iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF





XUSF





$0.160









iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF





XUSR





$0.174









iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF





XUT





$0.090









iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF





XUU





$0.142









iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF



(





1)







XUU.U





$0.099









iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF





XVLU





$0.148











(1





)



Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUU.U









Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF









The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are



estimated



to be as follows:











Fund Name









Fund





Ticker









Estimated





Cash Distribution





Per Unit











iShares Premium Money Market ETF





CMR





$0.121













BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about



March 25, 2025



, which will provide the



final



amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.





Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at





http://www.blackrock.com/ca





.







About BlackRock







BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit





www.blackrock.com/corporate





| Twitter:





@BlackRockCA











About iShares ETFs







iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1500+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.2 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.





iShares



®



ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.







Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.







Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.





MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.







Contact for Media:







Sydney Punchard





Email:



Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com









