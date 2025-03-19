BlackRock Canada announces March 2025 cash distributions for iShares ETFs, payable on March 31, 2025.
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited has announced the cash distributions for March 2025 for its iShares ETFs listed on the TSX and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on March 26, 2025, will receive these distributions on March 31, 2025. The press release provides detailed "per unit" distribution amounts for various iShares ETFs, including funds focused on Canadian corporate bonds, dividends, global real estate, infrastructure, and various ESG investments. It also mentions an estimated distribution amount for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, with final figures to be released on March 25, 2025. BlackRock aims to support financial well-being through its investment offerings and notes its extensive experience in managing ETFs. More information on the iShares funds is available on BlackRock's website.
- BlackRock Canada announced cash distributions for numerous iShares ETFs, providing a clear signal of ongoing financial performance and returns for unitholders.
- The projected distribution amounts reflect a diverse range of ETFs, showcasing BlackRock's extensive product lineup and its ability to cater to various investor needs.
- This announcement reinforces BlackRock's position as a leading provider in the ETF market with over US$4.2 trillion in assets under management, indicating strong investor confidence.
- The planned issuance of a follow-up press release to confirm final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF demonstrates transparency and continued communication with investors.
- Cash distributions may be perceived as low for some iShares ETFs, potentially affecting investor sentiment and attractiveness of the funds.
- The lack of specific performance metrics or comparisons to past distributions may raise concerns among investors regarding the funds' overall performance.
- Potential dependency on market conditions for future distributions, which might lead to uncertainty for investors seeking consistent income.
What are the March 2025 cash distributions for iShares ETFs?
The March 2025 cash distributions vary by ETF, with amounts detailed in the announcement for each fund.
When will unitholders receive their distributions?
Unitholders of record on March 26, 2025, will receive distributions payable on March 31, 2025.
Where can I find details on iShares fund distributions?
Distribution details can be found on BlackRock's website at www.blackrock.com/ca.
How are the ETF distributions calculated?
Distributions are calculated on a "per unit" basis, with specific amounts listed for each iShares ETF.
What is BlackRock's purpose?
BlackRock aims to enhance financial well-being by providing accessible investment options to help people build savings.
TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the March 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada, which pay on a monthly or quarterly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on
March 26, 2025
, will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on
March 31, 2025
.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
Fund Name
Fund
Ticker
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
$0.049
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
$0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
$0.112
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
$0.059
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF
CGR
$0.158
iShares International Fundamental Index ETF
CIE
$0.077
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
CIF
$0.238
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
$0.032
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
$0.037
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
CLU
$0.173
iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
CLU.C
$0.222
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
$0.058
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
CRQ
$0.181
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
$0.079
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
$0.071
iShares Global Water Index ETF
CWW
$0.069
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
$0.080
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
$0.040
iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio
GBAL
$0.219
iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
GCNS
$0.229
iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio
GEQT
$0.166
iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio
GGRO
$0.193
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XAGG
$0.105
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
(
1)
XAGG.U
$0.061
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XAGH
$0.091
iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio
XBAL
$0.153
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
$0.079
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
$0.069
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBG
$0.119
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBU
$0.121
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
(
1)
XCBU.U
$0.076
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF
XCG
$0.071
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
XCNS
$0.135
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF
XCS
$0.119
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF
XCSR
$0.442
iShares Canadian Value Index ETF
XCV
$0.373
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
$0.061
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
(
1)
XDG.U
$0.042
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
$0.060
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
$0.115
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
$0.064
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
(
1)
XDU.U
$0.044
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
$0.059
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
$0.114
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
$0.057
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
XEG
$0.133
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
$0.111
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
XEN
$0.219
iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio
XEQT
$0.090
iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF
XESG
$0.189
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF
XFLB
$0.111
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF
XFLI
$0.194
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF
(
1)
XFLI.U
$0.135
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFLX
$0.180
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
$0.140
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
$0.063
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
$0.049
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
$0.040
iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio
XGRO
$0.111
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
$0.073
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
$0.083
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
$0.080
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
$0.084
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
XIC
$0.273
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
$0.070
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIGS
$0.122
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio
XINC
$0.133
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
$0.062
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF
XMA
$0.043
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF
XMD
$0.169
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XMS
$0.102
iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF
XMTM
$0.070
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
XMU
$0.242
iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
(
1)
XMU.U
$0.168
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF
XMV
$0.298
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
$0.071
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
$0.053
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF
XQLT
$0.058
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
$0.065
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
$0.047
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
$0.071
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
$0.057
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
$0.052
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
$0.060
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHG
$0.119
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHU
$0.127
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
(
1)
XSHU.U
$0.080
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
$0.061
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF
XST
$0.130
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
$0.047
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSTH
$0.037
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
XSTP
$0.042
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
(
1)
XSTP.U
$0.029
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF
XSUS
$0.088
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XTLH
$0.117
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
XTLT
$0.125
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
(
1)
XTLT.U
$0.087
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
$0.040
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XUH
$0.108
iShares S&P U.S. Financials Index ETF
XUSF
$0.160
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF
XUSR
$0.174
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
$0.090
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
XUU
$0.142
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
(
1)
XUU.U
$0.099
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF
XVLU
$0.148
(1
)
Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XMU.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U, XUU.U
Estimated March Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF
The March cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are
estimated
to be as follows:
Fund Name
Fund
Ticker
Estimated
Cash Distribution
Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
$0.121
BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about
March 25, 2025
, which will provide the
final
amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at
http://www.blackrock.com/ca
.
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit
www.blackrock.com/corporate
| Twitter:
@BlackRockCA
About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1500+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.2 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
iShares
®
ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.
MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.
Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email:
Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com
