BlackRock Canada announces July 2025 cash distributions for iShares ETFs, with payments occurring on July 31, 2025.

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited has announced the cash distributions for July 2025 for its iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada, which will be payable to unitholders of record on July 28, 2025. These distributions will be paid out on July 31, 2025, with specific per unit distribution amounts outlined for each ETF, including funds such as the iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF and iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF. Additionally, an estimated cash distribution has been provided for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, with final amounts expected to be released around July 25, 2025. For more details on the iShares Funds, interested parties are directed to visit BlackRock's website.

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the July 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on



July 28, 2025



will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on



July 31, 2025



.





Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:











Fund Name









Fund Ticker









Cash Distribution





Per Unit











iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF





CBH





$0.051









iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF





CBO





$0.051









iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF





CDZ





$0.117









iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF





CEW





$0.063









iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF





CLF





$0.033









iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF





CLG





$0.037









iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF





CPD





$0.055









iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





CUD





$0.087









iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF





CVD





$0.071









iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





CYH





$0.077









iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF





FIE





$0.040









iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF





XAGG





$0.111









iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF



(1)







XAGG.U





$0.068









iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XAGH





$0.096









iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF





XBB





$0.080









iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF





XCB





$0.069









iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF





XCBG





$0.121









iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF





XCBU





$0.134









iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF



(1)







XCBU.U





$0.112









iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF





XDG





$0.073









iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF



(1)







XDG.U





$0.047









iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XDGH





$0.063









iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF





XDIV





$0.117









iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF





XDU





$0.064









iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF



(1)







XDU.U





$0.047









iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XDUH





$0.058









iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF





XDV





$0.126









iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XEB





$0.064









iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF





XEI





$0.112









iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF





XFLB





$0.113









iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF





XFLI





$0.189









iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF



(1)







XFLI.U





$0.138









iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XFLX





$0.185









iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF





XFN





$0.167









iShares Floating Rate Index ETF





XFR





$0.050









iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF





XGB





$0.050









iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XGGB





$0.041









iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF





XHB





$0.075









iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XHD





$0.072









iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF





XHU





$0.081









iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XHY





$0.084









iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XIG





$0.071









iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XIGS





$0.122









iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF





XLB





$0.062









iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XPF





$0.067









iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF





XQB





$0.054









iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF





XRE





$0.062









iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF





XSAB





$0.049









iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF





XSB





$0.070









iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF





XSC





$0.054









iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF





XSE





$0.046









iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF





XSH





$0.061









iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF





XSHG





$0.119









iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF





XSHU





$0.149









iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF



(1)







XSHU.U





$0.110









iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF





XSI





$0.056









iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF





XSMB





$0.101









iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF





XSTB





$0.048









iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XSTH





$0.142









iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF





XSTP





$0.162









iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF



(1)







XSTP.U





$0.118









iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XTLH





$0.111









iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF





XTLT





$0.127









iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF



(1)







XTLT.U





$0.093









iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF





XTR





$0.040









iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF





XUT





$0.100











(1)



Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U.









Estimated July Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF









The July cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are



estimated



to be as follows:











Fund Name









Fund Ticker









Estimated Cash





Distribution Per Unit











iShares Premium Money Market ETF





CMR





$0.121

















BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about



July 25, 2025



, which will provide the



final



amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.





Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at





http://www.blackrock.com/ca





.







About BlackRock







BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit





www.blackrock.com/corporate





| Twitter:





@BlackRockCA











About iShares ETFs







iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1600+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.7 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.





iShares



®



ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.







Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.







Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.





MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.







Contact for Media:







Sydney Punchard





Email:



Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.