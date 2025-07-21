Stocks
BlackRock Canada Announces July 2025 Cash Distributions for iShares ETFs

July 21, 2025 — 05:10 am EDT

BlackRock Canada announces July 2025 cash distributions for iShares ETFs, with payments occurring on July 31, 2025.

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited has announced the cash distributions for July 2025 for its iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada, which will be payable to unitholders of record on July 28, 2025. These distributions will be paid out on July 31, 2025, with specific per unit distribution amounts outlined for each ETF, including funds such as the iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF and iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF. Additionally, an estimated cash distribution has been provided for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, with final amounts expected to be released around July 25, 2025. For more details on the iShares Funds, interested parties are directed to visit BlackRock's website.

Potential Positives

  • BlackRock Canada announces July 2025 cash distributions for various iShares ETFs, providing a return to investors.
  • The distribution amounts, including significant returns such as $0.134 for the iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF, reflect the performance and stability of the funds managed by BlackRock.
  • The press release highlights the extensive lineup of iShares ETFs, which includes over 1600 funds and $4.7 trillion in assets under management, showcasing BlackRock's leadership in the financial industry.
  • BlackRock's commitment to investor financial well-being is emphasized, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted fiduciary and provider of financial technology.

Potential Negatives

  • The announcement of cash distributions may indicate lower than expected performance or returns for the ETFs, potentially leading to investor dissatisfaction.
  • There is a lack of clarity regarding the final cash distribution amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, which could lead to uncertainty among investors.
  • The press release reiterates risks associated with investing in iShares ETFs, which may concern potential investors about potential volatility and performance issues.

FAQ

What are the July 2025 cash distributions for iShares ETFs?

BlackRock Canada announced the July 2025 cash distributions for various iShares ETFs, with amounts varying by fund.

When will the cash distributions be paid?

Cash distributions will be payable on July 31, 2025, for unitholders of record on July 28, 2025.

How can I find more details about the iShares ETFs?

More information regarding iShares funds can be found on BlackRock's official website at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

What is the estimated cash distribution for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF?

The estimated cash distribution for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF is $0.121 per unit.

How does BlackRock support financial well-being?

BlackRock helps individuals achieve financial well-being by providing tools and resources for effective investing.

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the July 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on

July 28, 2025

will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on

July 31, 2025

.



Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:




















































































































































































































































































































































Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Cash Distribution


Per Unit

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
$0.051

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
$0.051

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
$0.117

iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
$0.063

iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
$0.033

iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
$0.037

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
$0.055

iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
$0.087

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
$0.071

iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
$0.077

iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
$0.040

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XAGG
$0.111

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF

(1)
XAGG.U
$0.068

iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XAGH
$0.096

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
$0.080

iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
$0.069

iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBG
$0.121

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBU
$0.134

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

(1)
XCBU.U
$0.112

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
$0.073

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF

(1)
XDG.U
$0.047

iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
$0.063

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
$0.117

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
$0.064

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF

(1)
XDU.U
$0.047

iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
$0.058

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
$0.126

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
$0.064

iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
$0.112

iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF
XFLB
$0.113

iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF
XFLI
$0.189

iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF

(1)
XFLI.U
$0.138

iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFLX
$0.185

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
$0.167

iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
$0.050

iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
$0.050

iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
$0.041

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
$0.075

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
$0.072

iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
$0.081

iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
$0.084

iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
$0.071

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIGS
$0.122

iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
$0.062

iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
$0.067

iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
$0.054

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
$0.062

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
$0.049

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
$0.070

iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
$0.054

iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
$0.046

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
$0.061

iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHG
$0.119

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHU
$0.149

iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF

(1)
XSHU.U
$0.110

iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
$0.056

iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF
XSMB
$0.101

iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
$0.048

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSTH
$0.142

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
XSTP
$0.162

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF

(1)
XSTP.U
$0.118

iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XTLH
$0.111

iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
XTLT
$0.127

iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF

(1)
XTLT.U
$0.093

iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
$0.040

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
$0.100



(1)

Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U.





Estimated July Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF




The July cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are

estimated

to be as follows:


















Fund Name

Fund Ticker

Estimated Cash


Distribution Per Unit

iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
$0.121



BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about

July 25, 2025

, which will provide the

final

amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.



Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at


http://www.blackrock.com/ca


.




