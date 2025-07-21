BlackRock Canada announces July 2025 cash distributions for iShares ETFs, with payments occurring on July 31, 2025.
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited has announced the cash distributions for July 2025 for its iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada, which will be payable to unitholders of record on July 28, 2025. These distributions will be paid out on July 31, 2025, with specific per unit distribution amounts outlined for each ETF, including funds such as the iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF and iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF. Additionally, an estimated cash distribution has been provided for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, with final amounts expected to be released around July 25, 2025. For more details on the iShares Funds, interested parties are directed to visit BlackRock's website.
- BlackRock Canada announces July 2025 cash distributions for various iShares ETFs, providing a return to investors.
- The distribution amounts, including significant returns such as $0.134 for the iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF, reflect the performance and stability of the funds managed by BlackRock.
- The press release highlights the extensive lineup of iShares ETFs, which includes over 1600 funds and $4.7 trillion in assets under management, showcasing BlackRock's leadership in the financial industry.
- BlackRock's commitment to investor financial well-being is emphasized, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted fiduciary and provider of financial technology.
- The announcement of cash distributions may indicate lower than expected performance or returns for the ETFs, potentially leading to investor dissatisfaction.
- There is a lack of clarity regarding the final cash distribution amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, which could lead to uncertainty among investors.
- The press release reiterates risks associated with investing in iShares ETFs, which may concern potential investors about potential volatility and performance issues.
What are the July 2025 cash distributions for iShares ETFs?
BlackRock Canada announced the July 2025 cash distributions for various iShares ETFs, with amounts varying by fund.
When will the cash distributions be paid?
Cash distributions will be payable on July 31, 2025, for unitholders of record on July 28, 2025.
How can I find more details about the iShares ETFs?
More information regarding iShares funds can be found on BlackRock's official website at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.
What is the estimated cash distribution for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF?
The estimated cash distribution for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF is $0.121 per unit.
How does BlackRock support financial well-being?
BlackRock helps individuals achieve financial well-being by providing tools and resources for effective investing.
Full Release
TORONTO, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the July 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on
July 28, 2025
will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on
July 31, 2025
.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Cash Distribution
Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
$0.051
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
$0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
$0.117
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
$0.063
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
$0.033
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
$0.037
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
$0.055
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
$0.087
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
$0.071
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
$0.077
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
$0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XAGG
$0.111
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
(1)
XAGG.U
$0.068
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XAGH
$0.096
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
$0.080
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
$0.069
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBG
$0.121
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBU
$0.134
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
(1)
XCBU.U
$0.112
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
$0.073
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
(1)
XDG.U
$0.047
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
$0.063
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
$0.117
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
$0.064
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
(1)
XDU.U
$0.047
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
$0.058
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
$0.126
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
$0.064
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
$0.112
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF
XFLB
$0.113
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF
XFLI
$0.189
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF
(1)
XFLI.U
$0.138
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFLX
$0.185
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
$0.167
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
$0.050
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
$0.050
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
$0.041
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
$0.075
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
$0.072
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
$0.081
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
$0.084
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
$0.071
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIGS
$0.122
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
$0.062
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
$0.067
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
$0.054
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
$0.062
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
$0.049
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
$0.070
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
$0.054
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
$0.046
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
$0.061
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHG
$0.119
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHU
$0.149
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
(1)
XSHU.U
$0.110
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
$0.056
iShares Core Canadian Short-Mid Term Universe Bond Index ETF
XSMB
$0.101
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
$0.048
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSTH
$0.142
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
XSTP
$0.162
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
(1)
XSTP.U
$0.118
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XTLH
$0.111
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
XTLT
$0.127
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
(1)
XTLT.U
$0.093
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
$0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
$0.100
(1)
Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U.
Estimated July Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF
The July cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are
estimated
to be as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Estimated Cash
Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
$0.121
BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about
July 25, 2025
, which will provide the
final
amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at
http://www.blackrock.com/ca
.
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit
www.blackrock.com/corporate
| Twitter:
@BlackRockCA
About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1600+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.7 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
iShares
®
ETFs are managed by BlackRock Canada.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.
MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.
Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email:
Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com
