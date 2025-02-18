BlackRock Canada Announces February 2025 Cash Distributions for iShares ETFs

BlackRock Canada announced February 2025 cash distributions for various iShares ETFs, payable on February 28, 2025.
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited has announced the cash distributions for February 2025 for various iShares ETFs listed on the TSX and Cboe Canada that pay monthly, including XIU. Unitholders of record by February 25 will receive these distributions on February 28. The release provides specific "per unit" distribution amounts for multiple funds, with various ETFs offering distributions ranging from $0.009 to $0.275. Additionally, an estimated cash distribution for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF is set at $0.124 per unit, with final amounts to be confirmed around February 24. More information about the iShares Funds is available on BlackRock's website.
- Announcement of cash distributions for a wide range of iShares ETFs demonstrates BlackRock Canada's commitment to providing ongoing returns to investors.
- The press release details specific per-unit cash distribution amounts for multiple funds, showcasing transparency and clarity in communication with unitholders.
- BlackRock Canada indicates a future press release that will provide final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, suggesting ongoing engagement and updates for investors.
- Overall, the iShares ETFs under BlackRock's management have significant assets (US$4.2 trillion), enhancing the company's credibility and appeal to prospective investors.
- Press release focuses solely on cash distributions, which may indicate potential concerns about overall performance or investment returns for BlackRock's ETFs.
- Incremental cash distribution amounts may be seen as too low, raising questions about the competitiveness of BlackRock's ETFs compared to others in the market.
What are the February 2025 cash distributions for iShares ETFs?
BlackRock Canada has announced cash distributions for various iShares ETFs, with amounts varying by fund.
When will the cash distributions be paid?
Cash distributions will be paid on February 28, 2025, for unitholders of record on February 25, 2025.
How can I find the distribution amounts for specific iShares funds?
The distribution amounts per unit for each fund can be found in the press release or on the BlackRock website.
What is the iShares Premium Money Market ETF distribution estimate?
The estimated cash distribution per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF is $0.124.
Where can I learn more about BlackRock and iShares ETFs?
Additional information about BlackRock and its iShares ETFs can be found on their official website at www.blackrock.com.
$BLK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BLK stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/02 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 12/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
$BLK Insider Trading Activity
$BLK insiders have traded $BLK stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT L. GOLDSTEIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 54,000 shares for an estimated $56,485,636.
- LAURENCE FINK (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,700 shares for an estimated $50,441,710.
- MARK WIEDMAN (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 48,190 shares for an estimated $48,651,104.
- J. RICHARD KUSHEL (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 34,000 shares for an estimated $33,271,279.
- CHRISTOPHER J. MEADE (General Counsel and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $18,824,988.
$BLK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $BLK stock to their portfolio, and 1,934 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 13,308,201 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,642,369,927
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 9,629,693 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,871,494,591
- STATE STREET CORP removed 5,983,583 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,133,830,769
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 5,258,248 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,390,282,607
- TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD removed 5,092,825 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,220,705,835
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 4,702,362 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,820,438,309
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 4,607,764 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,723,464,954
TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the February 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on
February 25, 2025
will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on
February 28, 2025
.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
$0.049
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
$0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
$0.112
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
$0.059
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
$0.032
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
$0.037
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
$0.058
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
$0.079
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
$0.072
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
$0.080
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
$0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XAGG
$0.105
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
(
1)
XAGG.U
$0.061
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XAGH
$0.091
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
$0.079
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
$0.069
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBG
$0.119
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBU
$0.121
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
(
1)
XCBU.U
$0.076
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
$0.061
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
(
1)
XDG.U
$0.042
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
$0.060
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
$0.115
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
$0.064
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
(
1)
XDU.U
$0.044
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
$0.059
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
$0.114
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
$0.057
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
$0.111
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF
XFLB
$0.111
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF
XFLI
$0.193
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF
(
1)
XFLI.U
$0.145
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFLX
$0.179
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
$0.140
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
$0.066
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
$0.050
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
$0.040
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
$0.074
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
$0.083
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
$0.080
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
$0.084
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
$0.070
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIGS
$0.122
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
XIU
$0.275
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
$0.062
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
$0.071
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
$0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
$0.065
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
$0.047
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
$0.072
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
$0.057
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
$0.053
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
$0.060
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHG
$0.118
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHU
$0.127
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
(
1)
XSHU.U
$0.080
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
$0.060
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
$0.047
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSTH
$0.009
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
XSTP
$0.010
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
(
1)
XSTP.U
$0.007
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XTLH
$0.117
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
XTLT
$0.125
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
(
1)
XTLT.U
$0.087
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
$0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
$0.090
(1
)
Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U
Estimated February Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF
The February cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are
estimated
to be as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
$0.124
BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about
February 24, 2025
, which will provide the
final
amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at
http://www.blackrock.com/ca
.
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit
www.blackrock.com/corporate
| Twitter:
@BlackRockCA
About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1500+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.2 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
iShares
®
ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.
MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.
Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email:
Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com
