BlackRock Canada Announces February 2025 Cash Distributions for iShares ETFs

BlackRock Canada announced February 2025 cash distributions for various iShares ETFs, payable on February 28, 2025.

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited has announced the cash distributions for February 2025 for various iShares ETFs listed on the TSX and Cboe Canada that pay monthly, including XIU. Unitholders of record by February 25 will receive these distributions on February 28. The release provides specific "per unit" distribution amounts for multiple funds, with various ETFs offering distributions ranging from $0.009 to $0.275. Additionally, an estimated cash distribution for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF is set at $0.124 per unit, with final amounts to be confirmed around February 24. More information about the iShares Funds is available on BlackRock's website.

Announcement of cash distributions for a wide range of iShares ETFs demonstrates BlackRock Canada's commitment to providing ongoing returns to investors.

The press release details specific per-unit cash distribution amounts for multiple funds, showcasing transparency and clarity in communication with unitholders.

BlackRock Canada indicates a future press release that will provide final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, suggesting ongoing engagement and updates for investors.

Overall, the iShares ETFs under BlackRock's management have significant assets (US$4.2 trillion), enhancing the company's credibility and appeal to prospective investors.

Press release focuses solely on cash distributions, which may indicate potential concerns about overall performance or investment returns for BlackRock's ETFs.

Incremental cash distribution amounts may be seen as too low, raising questions about the competitiveness of BlackRock's ETFs compared to others in the market.

What are the February 2025 cash distributions for iShares ETFs?

BlackRock Canada has announced cash distributions for various iShares ETFs, with amounts varying by fund.

When will the cash distributions be paid?

Cash distributions will be paid on February 28, 2025, for unitholders of record on February 25, 2025.

How can I find the distribution amounts for specific iShares funds?

The distribution amounts per unit for each fund can be found in the press release or on the BlackRock website.

What is the iShares Premium Money Market ETF distribution estimate?

The estimated cash distribution per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF is $0.124.

Where can I learn more about BlackRock and iShares ETFs?

Additional information about BlackRock and its iShares ETFs can be found on their official website at www.blackrock.com.

$BLK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BLK stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$BLK Insider Trading Activity

$BLK insiders have traded $BLK stock on the open market 43 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 43 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BLK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT L. GOLDSTEIN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 54,000 shares for an estimated $56,485,636 .

. LAURENCE FINK (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 48,700 shares for an estimated $50,441,710 .

. MARK WIEDMAN (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 48,190 shares for an estimated $48,651,104 .

. J. RICHARD KUSHEL (Senior Managing Director) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 34,000 shares for an estimated $33,271,279 .

. CHRISTOPHER J. MEADE (General Counsel and CLO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $18,824,988.

$BLK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $BLK stock to their portfolio, and 1,934 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the February 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis as well as XIU. Unitholders of record of a fund on



February 25, 2025



will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on



February 28, 2025



.





Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:











Fund Name









Fund Ticker









Cash Distribution Per Unit











iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF





CBH





$0.049









iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF





CBO





$0.051









iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF





CDZ





$0.112









iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF





CEW





$0.059









iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF





CLF





$0.032









iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF





CLG





$0.037









iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF





CPD





$0.058









iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





CUD





$0.079









iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF





CVD





$0.072









iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





CYH





$0.080









iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF





FIE





$0.040









iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF





XAGG





$0.105









iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF



(





1)







XAGG.U





$0.061









iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XAGH





$0.091









iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF





XBB





$0.079









iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF





XCB





$0.069









iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF





XCBG





$0.119









iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF





XCBU





$0.121









iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF



(





1)







XCBU.U





$0.076









iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF





XDG





$0.061









iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF



(





1)







XDG.U





$0.042









iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XDGH





$0.060









iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF





XDIV





$0.115









iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF





XDU





$0.064









iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF



(





1)







XDU.U





$0.044









iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XDUH





$0.059









iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF





XDV





$0.114









iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XEB





$0.057









iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF





XEI





$0.111









iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF





XFLB





$0.111









iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF





XFLI





$0.193









iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF



(





1)







XFLI.U





$0.145









iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XFLX





$0.179









iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF





XFN





$0.140









iShares Floating Rate Index ETF





XFR





$0.066









iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF





XGB





$0.050









iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XGGB





$0.040









iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF





XHB





$0.074









iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XHD





$0.083









iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF





XHU





$0.080









iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XHY





$0.084









iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XIG





$0.070









iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XIGS





$0.122









iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF





XIU





$0.275









iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF





XLB





$0.062









iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XPF





$0.071









iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF





XQB





$0.053









iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF





XRE





$0.065









iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF





XSAB





$0.047









iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF





XSB





$0.072









iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF





XSC





$0.057









iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF





XSE





$0.053









iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF





XSH





$0.060









iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF





XSHG





$0.118









iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF





XSHU





$0.127









iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF



(





1)







XSHU.U





$0.080









iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF





XSI





$0.060









iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF





XSTB





$0.047









iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XSTH





$0.009









iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF





XSTP





$0.010









iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF



(





1)







XSTP.U





$0.007









iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)





XTLH





$0.117









iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF





XTLT





$0.125









iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF



(





1)







XTLT.U





$0.087









iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF





XTR





$0.040









iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF





XUT





$0.090











(1





)



Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U









Estimated February Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF









The February cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are



estimated



to be as follows:











Fund Name









Fund Ticker









Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit











iShares Premium Money Market ETF





CMR





$0.124













BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about



February 24, 2025



, which will provide the



final



amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.





Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at





http://www.blackrock.com/ca





.







About BlackRock







BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit





www.blackrock.com/corporate





| Twitter:





@BlackRockCA











About iShares ETFs







iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1500+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.2 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.





iShares



®



ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.







Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.







Standard & Poor’s® and S&P® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.





MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.











Contact for Media:







Sydney Punchard





Email:



Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com





