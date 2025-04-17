BlackRock Canada Announces April 2025 Cash Distributions for iShares ETFs

BlackRock Canada announces April 2025 cash distributions for various iShares ETFs, payable to unitholders on April 30, 2025.
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited has announced the cash distributions for April 2025 for its iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada that pay monthly. Unitholders of record on April 25, 2025, will receive their distributions on April 30, 2025. The press release details the specific cash distribution amounts per unit for various funds, including iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF and iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF, among others. Additionally, an estimated cash distribution for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF is set at $0.121 per unit, with final amounts to be confirmed in a forthcoming press release. BlackRock emphasizes its commitment to helping investors achieve financial well-being through accessible investment solutions.
- BlackRock Canada announced significant cash distributions for various iShares ETFs, indicating strong performance and investor returns.
- The commitment to monthly cash distributions highlights BlackRock's dedication to providing regular income to its investors, enhancing investor confidence.
- The announcement includes a diverse range of ETFs, showcasing BlackRock's comprehensive product offerings and ability to meet varied investor needs.
- The upcoming press release regarding the iShares Premium Money Market ETF's final distribution amounts indicates transparency and ongoing communication with investors.
- Upcoming press release for final amounts of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF may indicate uncertainty or expected changes in distribution levels.
- Distribution amounts were expressed in varying currencies, which may confuse investors regarding the actual value they will receive.
- Investing in the funds is associated with various fees and risks, including the possibility of not achieving past performance, which could deter potential investors.
What are the April 2025 cash distributions for iShares ETFs?
BlackRock Canada announced cash distributions for various iShares ETFs, payable on April 30, 2025.
When will unitholders receive distributions?
Unitholders on record as of April 25, 2025, will receive their distributions on April 30, 2025.
How can I find the distribution amounts for specific iShares funds?
The article lists detailed “per unit” distribution amounts for each iShares ETF affected.
Where can I get more information about BlackRock and iShares?
For more details, visit BlackRock's official website at www.blackrock.com/ca.
What is the significance of iShares ETFs in the market?
iShares ETFs offer diverse investment opportunities and manage over US$4.3 trillion in assets as of March 31, 2025.
Full Release
TORONTO, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the April 2025 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or Cboe Canada which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of the applicable iShares ETF on
April 25, 2025
will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that iShares ETF on
April 30, 2025
.
Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
Fund Name
Fund
Ticker
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBH
$0.049
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
CBO
$0.051
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
CDZ
$0.128
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
CEW
$0.066
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLF
$0.032
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
CLG
$0.037
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
CPD
$0.058
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CUD
$0.102
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
CVD
$0.071
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
CYH
$0.078
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
FIE
$0.040
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XAGG
$0.105
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF
(
1)
XAGG.U
$0.076
iShares U.S. Aggregate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XAGH
$0.096
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
XBB
$0.079
iShares Core Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCB
$0.069
iShares ESG Advanced Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBG
$0.119
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XCBU
$0.122
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
(
1)
XCBU.U
$0.088
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDG
$0.074
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
(
1)
XDG.U
$0.044
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDGH
$0.057
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDIV
$0.115
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
XDU
$0.064
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
(
1)
XDU.U
$0.046
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XDUH
$0.055
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
XDV
$0.108
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XEB
$0.059
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
XEI
$0.136
iShares Core Canadian 15+ Year Federal Bond Index ETF
XFLB
$0.112
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF
XFLI
$0.192
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF
(
1)
XFLI.U
$0.138
iShares Flexible Monthly Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XFLX
$0.179
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
XFN
$0.169
iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
XFR
$0.052
iShares Core Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
XGB
$0.050
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XGGB
$0.042
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
XHB
$0.074
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHD
$0.077
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
XHU
$0.074
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XHY
$0.084
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIG
$0.075
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XIGS
$0.106
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
XLB
$0.062
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XPF
$0.065
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
XQB
$0.053
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
XRE
$0.062
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
XSAB
$0.048
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSB
$0.072
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSC
$0.056
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSE
$0.052
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSH
$0.060
iShares ESG Advanced 1-5 Year Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHG
$0.120
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
XSHU
$0.137
iShares 1-5 Year U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
(
1)
XSHU.U
$0.099
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
XSI
$0.061
iShares ESG Aware Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
XSTB
$0.048
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XSTH
$0.271
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
XSTP
$0.299
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF
(
1)
XSTP.U
$0.215
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
XTLH
$0.113
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
XTLT
$0.131
iShares 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF
(
1)
XTLT.U
$0.102
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
XTR
$0.040
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
XUT
$0.110
(1
)
Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAGG.U, XCBU.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XFLI.U, XSHU.U, XSTP.U, XTLT.U
Estimated April Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF
The April cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are
estimated
to be as follows:
Fund Name
Fund Ticker
Estimated
Cash
Distribution
Per Unit
iShares Premium Money Market ETF
CMR
$0.121
BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about
April 24, 2025
, which will provide the
final
amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at
http://www.blackrock.com/ca
.
About BlackRock
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit
www.blackrock.com/corporate
| Twitter:
@BlackRockCA
About iShares ETFs
iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1500+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$4.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.
iShares
®
ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.
Standard & Poor’s
®
and S&P
®
are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”). TSX is a registered trademark of TSX Inc. (“TSX”). All of the foregoing trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes to BlackRock Fund Advisors (“BFA”), which in turn has sub-licensed these marks to its affiliate, BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), on behalf of the applicable fund(s). The index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, and has been licensed for use by BFA and by extension, BlackRock Canada and the applicable fund(s). The funds are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, Dow Jones, S&P, any of their respective affiliates (collectively known as “S&P Dow Jones Indices”) or TSX, or any of their respective affiliates. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices nor TSX make any representations regarding the advisability of investing in such funds.
MSCI is a trademark of MSCI, Inc. (“MSCI”). The ETF is permitted to use the MSCI mark pursuant to a license agreement between MSCI and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A., relating to, among other things, the license granted to BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. to use the Index. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A. has sublicensed the use of this trademark to BlackRock. The ETF is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by MSCI and MSCI makes no representation, condition or warranty regarding the advisability of investing in the ETF.
Contact for Media:
Sydney Punchard
Email:
Sydney.Punchard@blackrock.com
