BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BFZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that BFZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.17, the dividend yield is 3.46%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFZ was $13.17, representing a -8.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.38 and a 30.4% increase over the 52 week low of $10.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.