BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BFZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.16% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.13, the dividend yield is 3.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BFZ was $14.13, representing a -3.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.65 and a 39.9% increase over the 52 week low of $10.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BFZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

