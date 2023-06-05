BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) Declares $0.04 Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.47 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.59 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.04%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.82%, the lowest has been 3.09%, and the highest has been 5.54%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.37 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFZ is 0.45%, an increase of 33.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.68% to 15,649K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 3,526K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,068K shares, representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFZ by 75.10% over the last quarter.

STMYX - Sierra Tactical Municipal Fund Class Special Shares holds 1,409K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares, representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFZ by 2.41% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,132K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares, representing a decrease of 25.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFZ by 7.53% over the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 748K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Guggenheim Capital holds 643K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BFZ by 17.01% over the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust’s (BFZ) (the 'Trust') investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular US federal income and California income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and California income taxes. The Trust invests, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations that are investment grade quality. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.