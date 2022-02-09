US Markets
BlackRock buys 5.27% of scandal-hit French care group Orpea's capital

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
PARIS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Asset manager BlackRock BLK.N crossed the 5% threshold in scandal-hit French elderly care home operator Orpea ORP.PA folllowing the purchase of shares on and off the market, stock market watchdog AMF said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Blackrock, acting for clients and funds, now owns 5.27% of the capital and 4.39% of the voting rights of Orpea, it said.

Orpea's shares have tanked after the French government said it would launch a wide-ranging investigation into the firm, which is at the centre of mlpractice allegations, which it has repeatedly denied.

