BlackRock built 5% stake in ex-Toshiba unit at centre of takeover battle-filing

BlackRock Inc has built a 5.12% stake in Toshiba Machine, a former Toshiba Corp subsidiary that has been targeted by Japan's most prominent activist investor, according to a regulatory filing by the U.S. asset manager.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.