US Markets
BLK

BlackRock builds 5% stake in Toshiba, becomes 3rd largest shareholder

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

BlackRock Inc has built a 5.21% stake in Toshiba Corp, according to a regulatory filing by the U.S. asset manager, after the Japanese industrial conglomerate returned to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top section.

Adds details, background

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc BLK.N has built a 5.21% stake in Toshiba Corp 6502.T, according to a regulatory filing by the U.S. asset manager, after the Japanese industrial conglomerate returned to the Tokyo Stock Exchange's top section.

It becomes Toshiba's third-largest shareholder behind hedge funds Effissimo Capital Management and Farallon Capital Management, a source familiar with the matter said.

Toshiba, embroiled in a long-running row with activist shareholders including Singapore-based Effissimo, has said the return to the TSE's first section would lure buying from investors in stock indexes. Toshiba rejoined Japan's Topix index of top tier shares on Feb 25.

The Japanese company was relegated to the second section in 2017 after massive writedowns at its U.S. nuclear power business caused liabilities to exceed assets - a condition for automatic demotion.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; editing by John Stonestreet and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLK

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters